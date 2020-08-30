Govt committed to upliftment of fishermen community: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that the government was giving paramount importance to the upliftment of the fishermen community. He was addressing a gathering after releasing fish seeds in Swarna project at Swarna village in Sarangapur mandal on Sunday.

Indrakaran Reddy said the government had introduced several schemes, aiming at the welfare of the fishermen community. He cited release of fingerlings in reservoirs and irrigation projects, provision of mopeds, insurance facility to fishermen and subsidised fishnets and linkage of market. He opined that Telangana was undergoing a blue revolution.

The Minister stated that a Matsya Bhavan was being built in Nirmal town at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore and a fish market was being created at an estimated cost Rs 50 lakh. He instructed the officials concerned to expedite community buildings meant for the fishermen. He informed that irrigation tanks were fortified with the help of Mission Kakatiya, resulting in a remarkable increase of area of cultivation.

Indrakaran said that the government was laying a special focus on empowering farmers. He stated that it had introduced Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and supply of quality yet uninterrupted power to the agriculture sector round the clock. He added that no State in the country was implementing schemes on par with Telangana which was standing out for doing so.

The Minister earlier distributed cheques to 143 beneficiaries of Shadi Mubarak scheme in Sarangapur mandal centre. He handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi in Dilawarpur mandal centre. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was bringing smiles to faces of weaker sections by offering monetary aid.

Nirmal district Fisheries department’s Divisional Engineer Devender Reddy, RDO Ramesh Rathod, ZPTC member P Rajeshwar Reddy, DCCB Director I Narayana Reddy, TRS leaders Muralidhar Reddy, District Farmers Coordination Society president N Venkataram Reddy and others were present.

