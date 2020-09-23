Govt committed to welfare of Christian community: Harish

Saying that the Chief Minister has designed schemes for the benefit of the people from all communities, Rao urged them to support the TRS government in the upcoming by-elections for Dubbak constituency.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar had taught the elected representatives of TRS to work like public servants and not like rulers. Addressing pastors and other prominent Christian community people during a meeting in Dubbak on Wednesday, the Finance Minister said they treat people like their high command.

Saying that the Chief Minister has designed schemes for the benefit of the people from all communities, Rao urged them to support the TRS government in the upcoming by-elections for Dubbak constituency.

He said that the TRS government is the only government in the entire country to celebrate the Christmas festivities officially in the country. Rao said that the Congress and BJP have never shown any concern towards the Christian community. Rao said that the government has been distributing new clothes to poor Christians on the eve of Christmas.

To keep the promise of the former TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, Rao said they will build Christian Bhavan besides providing a funeral vehicle for the community in Dubbak. The Minister said that the Kalayanalakshmi has benefitted the poor Christian families in a great way. Pastors from all the churches in Dubbak Constituency have attended the meeting. Pastors’ president Sathyanandam and others were present. Later, the Minister held a meeting with the ration dealers of Dubbak Constituency. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

