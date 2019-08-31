Govt degree colleges across Telangana get virtual classrooms

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) has launched virtual classrooms in 37 government degree colleges across the State on Saturday. These virtual classrooms will aid in conducting journalism, sociology, geography and psychology classes for convenience of students in far off places. Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal launched once such virtual classroom at Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet here. Mittal said admissions into government degree colleges were increasing with every academic year and the percentage of students pursuing undergraduate programmes in the government degree colleges increased from 15 per cent in 2017 to 24 per cent this year.