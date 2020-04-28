Govt Degree Colleges go beyond online classes in Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Going beyond online regular classes during the lockdown, some Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) are inviting subject experts from various universities to interact with students. For instance, colleges are holding interactive sessions by inviting poets, language and science professors.

The GDCs are also organising webinars by calling in experts from various universities for delivering lectures on specific topics and motivational issues etc. This apart, interactive sessions with doctors are being conducted to address queries of students on the Covid-19 causes, symptoms, precautions to be taken and cure.

While a few teachers have started their own YouTube channels for sharing video classes with students, some GDCs began YouTube channels exclusively meant for students to show case their talent over programme coding. On Monday, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramachandram held a review meeting on the status of online classes in GDCs with officials of Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE).

In a press release, the CCE said online classes commenced in nearly 125 GDCs on April 15. A total of 2,645 staff including 1,270 regular, 845 contract and 530 guest/redeployed faculty are involved in online classes to complete syllabus as per university examination structure.

According to the release, teachers are also sharing a recorded version of the classes through WhatsApp and other modes for students who could not make it to online classes due to internet connectivity and other issues. Students are also being provided with learning material through WhatsApp groups. Online assignments are being conducted utilizing the ‘survey feature’ on Microsoft Kaizala, the CCE said.

“Librarians are holding seminars to inform students about various open educational resources, books related to respective subjects, exam preparation material and tips. Physical directors are conducting classes to guide students on the importance of physical fitness and stress management due to the Covid-19,” the CCE said.

