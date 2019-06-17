Govt doctors observe day-long strike in AP

By | Published: 1:11 am

Visakhapatnam: Doctors, post-graduate students, junior doctors and other medical staff at the government King George Hospital, Victoria Women and Children’s Hospital, and other government hospitals observed one-day strike on Monday to protest against the attacks on doctors in West Bengal.

This was in response to a nation-wide call given by the Indian Medical Association.

According to IMA leaders Ramani and Ahok Kumar, all medical services except emergency care were suspended for 24 hours at the KGH. They referred to the June 10 incident in West Bengal where a patient died in Neelratan hospital.

The patient’s relatives, without caring to know the facts, attacked a PG student and another doctor there resulting in one of them losing an eye and another battling for life, they said, urging the Government to ensure such incidents did not recur.

