Govt employee sacked in Mahabubabad after photos of him chilling with beer go viral

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 June 2024, 08:12 PM

Mahabubabad: An employee of the District Transport Office, Mahabubabad, who allegedly consumed beer during work hours in his office, was terminated from service after a photograph of him at work with a beer bottle on his table went viral on social media.

Mahabubabad DTO Ghouse Pasha said E Suresh was working as Database Assistant in the office. He was an employee of a private agency handling CFST application, software and hardware management service. Soon after learning about the incident, he was asked not to report for work. A complaint was lodged with the agency, which was instructed to depute another employee, he said.

Meanwhile, CMS Computers Limited, which entered into agreement with the Transport Department, and for whom Suresh was working, terminated his services on Tuesday.

Suresh, who was working as a TSE at DTO Mahabubabad was terminated citing ‘misconduct’ and ‘breach of recruitment terms and conditions’.

Earlier, photographs of him with the beer bottle were shared extensively on different social media platforms. Many criticized his approach to work while a few made sarcastic comments as well.

Aditya Warangal on X, pointing out the shortage of beer in different areas of the State, said: “How did you get Budweiser? Anyways now that the job is lost, get a Budweiser..” Ramji K Sakpal, another X user said: “That’s why government jobs are hot jobs in the market. Bro is balancing work life balance perfectly…”