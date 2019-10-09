Govt extends Aadhaar seeding date for PM-Kisan scheme

By | Published: 4:15 pm

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday extended till November 30 the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding to avail the income support of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Cabinet has decided to relax till November 30, the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding for release of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi after August 1,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media here.

Known as ‘PM KISAN’, the Central government-funded scheme was launched in December 2018.

Income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments was being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land-holding or ownership of up to 2 hectares.

Javadekar said over seven crore farmers are getting the funds directly transferred to their bank accounts.