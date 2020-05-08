Govt extends support to TS mediapersons in New Delhi amid COVID-19 pandemic

By | Published: 3:07 pm

Hyderabad: Extending help to frontline workers in the media, the State government on Friday cleared the hospital charges amounting to Rs 3.36 lakh towards treatment of a journalist who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital in New Delhi. The journalist who belongs to Telangana State, was reporting from Delhi and was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1. His condition is stable now.

Though four more mediapersons – two reporters and two cameramen were tested positive later, there were no symptoms of COVID-19. Hence, two of them were sent to instutional quarantine centers and other two were kept in home quarantine. Their condition also is stable. The government paid Rs 4,500 each for 11 journalists from the State who are working in New Delhi, for testing charges of COVID-19. The Telangana Media Academy already deposited Rs 20,000 each in personal accounts of Coronavirus positive mediapersons for their expenses.

As per the State government instructions, Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, has been in regular contact with all the journalists and monitoring their health status. He also distributed mini immunity boosting kits which include sanitisers, masks, gloves, and multi-vitamin capsules, as prescribed by the doctors to the media personnel.

