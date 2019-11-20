Govt fast emerging as consumer of technology: Vishwesh Padmanabhan

By | Published: 12:06 am 9:52 pm

Many State governments in India are adopting emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, blockchain to better citizen services. Speaking to Sruti Venugopal, KPMG in India, Partner and Head Digital Consulting, Vishwesh Padmanabhan says these technologies are going to transform the way citizen services are delivered and also highlights how Telangana is showing the way forward. Excerpts:

Tech in public sector

India’s public sector is fast emerging as a large consumer of Blockchain technology. The government is playing an important role not only as a regulator but also as a consumer of Blockchain solutions in India. Currently, 40 plus Blockchain initiatives are being executed by the public sector in India, with 92 per cent in pilot phase and eight per cent in the production phase. In AI as well, Niti Aayog has stressed #AIForAll, to address the challenges of accessibility, affordability and consistency in AI-driven solutions. This all goes to show that emerging technologies are not just restricted to corporates but even governments are embracing them with open arms.

Challenges

One of the basic challenges of these technologies is making sure that the compliance and assurance framework is mature and government departments can trust these technologies for safety and privacy. There is a need for a maturity of these regulatory frameworks and while the gestation period will be long, I am sure the adoption will happen faster and sooner once that period is over.

Initiatives in TS

The Telangana government has taken steps in the right direction in using these technologies for citizen services. However, it is important that all stakeholders – academia, industry, government and users – come together in order to upscale these technologies and use them in a much better fashion. The government must also look at how to use the vast amount of data that is available.

Skill availability

We need to recognise that children’s education holds the key to India becoming an AI world leader. Disruptive digital technologies are causing a shift in the way we work, live, learn and play. However, we face a critical challenge regarding the availability of enough skilled workers to fuel the future-driven economy. In light of this trend, an integration of liberal arts with science, engineering, mathematics, business, and medicine has the potential to improve educational and career outcomes for undergraduate and graduate students.

