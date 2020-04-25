Govt firm in procuring every grain: KTR

By | Published: 12:05 am

Rajanna Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao made it clear that State government was determined to purchase each and every grain produced by the farmers.

Though the financial condition of the State was in trouble following the spread of coronavirus, government has decided to procure the entire crop to protect the interests of farming community.

In the entire country, Telangana was the only State, which was procuring the crop produced by the farmers, Rama Rao informed while examining paddy fields damaged in the recent unseasonal rains in the district on Friday. In some areas, there was problem in the crops as the paddy fields suffered disease. So, rice millers were not showing interest to procure the crops. Enraged over millers attitude, farmers were staging protests here and there.

However, they resolved the problem by convincing millers to procure the crop.

The Minister advised farmers to bring their problems to the notice of local public representatives and farmer coordination committees. If they failed to get justice, they could approach district Collector, Rama Rao said and appealed the farmers to cooperate with the government.

In the wake of the spread of Covid-19, government has established a PPC in every village. Out of 212 centers, 206 paddy and 3 maize purchasing centers were already inaugurated. 20,000 metric tons were already purchased.

