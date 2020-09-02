Govt focuses on building model villages: Adilabad Collector

Collector Sikta Patnaik also said that paramount importance was being given to create Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Rythu Vedikas, graveyards, dumping yards and segregation sheds

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Wednesday said that the focus of the government was on building model villages while giving importance to other areas of activity.

Speaking during her visit to Ponnari, Hasnapur and Tamshi mandal centre, Sikta said that paramount importance was being given to create Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Rythu Vedikas, graveyards, dumping yards and segregation sheds.

Similarly, tractors, tankers and trolleys were sanctioned to gram panchayats for helping growing greenery and for lifting garbage. She told officials of Panchayat Raj to ensure better sanitation in rural parts.

The IAS officer said that alternative arrangements were made for providing online education to every student of the district. She stated that review meetings were being held for addressing teething challenges. She inspected whether pupils were able to access to digital education and participation of students in the classes in Ponnari.

The Collector later interacted with parents of the village and advised them not to disturb the students when attending online classes. She spoke to sarpanch and found out the progress of rainwater recharge pits, toilets, sanitation programme steps for preventing Covid-19, plantation of saplings and collection of property tax. She planted a sapling on the premises of a school here.

Sikta instructed authorities concerned to expedite the construction of Rythu Vedika at Hasnpur. She told them to grow more saplings when visiting Palle Prakruthi vanam. She appreciated police officials for raising saplings on the premises of Thamsi police station. She inspected the process of online classes and the construction of side drains.

