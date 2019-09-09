Govt following ideals of Prajakavi Kaloji, says Warangal Collector

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Warangal Urban: State government is following the ideals of Prajakavi Kaloji by implementing several schemes for the upliftment of the poor, said District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil. The Collector, along with Zilla Parishad chief M Sudheer Kumar and others, garlanded the statute of Kaloji Narayana Rao at Nakkagutta in Hanamkonda on Monday on the occasion of 105th birth anniversary. Kaloji Foundation president Nagilla Rama Sastry, poet Potlapally Srinivas Rao and others offered tributes.

Police commissioner V Ravinder also paid tributes to Kaloji by garlanding his portrait at his office . He said that Kaloji fought for the identity of Telangana through his writings. At Kakatiya University, birth anniversary of Kaloji was celebrated by the Department of Telugu. Registrar Prof K Purushotham and others paid respects to Padmabhushan Kaloji. Birth anniversary celebrations of Kaloji were also celebrated at several places in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Telangana Language Day

The birth anniversary of Kaloji Narayana Rao was celebrated in erstwhile Nizamabad district. The occasion is celebrated as Telangana Language Day. District Collector M Rammohan Rao said that Kaloji sacrificed his life for Telangana movement and Telugu people. In Kamareddy district, Collector Dr. N Satyanarayana garlanded the portrait of Kaloji and paid tributes to the famous poet. Sampath Goud, chairman, District Library said that they took inspiration from Kaloji’s writings.

