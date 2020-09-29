Govt has no intention to collect money through LRS: Gangula

BC Welfare & Civil Supplies Minister says people should not believe in brokers, not to pay a single rupee to anybody

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar made it clear that the government has no intention to collect additional money from the public through LRS.

Moreover, the entire process would be done in a transparent manner and free of cost. So, people should not believe in brokers in the process of regularise their properties and not to pay a single rupee to anybody, Minister advised the people while conducting a review meeting with public representatives and government officials to discuss about district-level land disputes at Collectorate Conference hall here on Tuesday.

In order to get a permanent solution to long-standing land disputes, the government brought the new Revenue Act, he said and instructed officials to provide ownership rights to the public on their properties by solving disputes.

Endowment, Wakf and industrial lands, which do not have ownership rights due to disputes, would also be get a permanent solution. The government had regularised undisputed government lands through GO 58, 59.

Talking about towns, he opined that instead of rural areas, the percentage of land disputes was high in towns. A number of town dwellers were facing title rights problem. Thought the government had provided an opportunity to the people staying in government lands in towns through GO 58, 59, still problems are lying.

Expressing confidence to find a permanent solution to those problems, he advised revenue, municipal town planning along with public representatives to visit each and every ward and solve the local issues.

The government has decided to record all non-agriculture properties in Dharani website in the coming 15-day period. Informing that Dharani website would start functioning from Dasara festival, he instructed officials to upload all identified properties on website on that day.

Rs 10-lakh fund was allocated to every Tahsildhar office in connection with maintenance of website. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, Collector K Shashanka, KMC Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others participated in the meeting.

