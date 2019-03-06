Govt told to help to silicosis-hit miners

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy, on Wednesday directed the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) to identify the miners affected by silicosis while working in mines and take conducive steps to provide them support. The bench was dealing with a newspaper article taken up as a PIL. The article reported the grievance of erstwhile residents of Mahbubnagar district who lost their family members due to silicosis in quartz mines at Elkatta and Chowlapally. The workers were not provided protective measures against silicas dust which resulted in silicosis and silico tuberculosis leading to many fatalities, it reported. Earlier, the bench took note of the lethargic action of the authorities in dealing with the issue. A report of the TSLSA was also placed before the bench. The bench directed the government to consider the report of TSLSA and suggest the future course of action. When the matter came up for hearing, the government reported that they were willing to implement the course of action. The bench directed the government to take steps accordingly and file a report on the progress made within a month.

Contempt cases against cops stayed

The same bench stayed the contempt cases pending against Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy and SPs of Nalgonda and Jogulamba Gadwala districts AV Ranganath and Rema Rajeshwari respectively. The bench was dealing with contempt appeals filed by the police officials who were aggrieved by the contempt notices issued to them by a single judge in a contempt case filed by Congress former MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar. Though the single judge had set aside the expulsion of these two Congress legislators in 2018, the police did not restore their security cover. This resulted in a contempt case against them. In fact, the order of the single judge was not implemented by then Assembly Speaker Madhusudhana Chary. He was also issued a contempt notice in the past asking him to explain as to why he did not implement the order. The Assembly Secretary and the State Law Secretaries were also summoned and were taken into judicial custody for not obeying the court orders. The two secretaries too filed an appeal challenging the contempt process and the bench earlier stayed the case. Chary did not seek any specific stay on the contempt notice.