Govt hospitals in Hyderabad on a mission to save elderly Covid patients

Hyderabad: The State-run healthcare institutions in Hyderabad including Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, Gandhi Hospital, District Hospital, King Koti, and Nature Cure Hospital in Ameerpet have helped several elderly persons from ‘Home for the Aged’ which is run by CR Foundation, to recover after they tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the inmates of the ‘Home for the Aged’, 103-year-old Paruchuri Ramaswamy also made a miraculous recovery and was recently discharged. Apart from the elderly, a few staffers and other workers employed in the old age home also had tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to various government hospitals in Hyderabad.

Senior CPI party leader and president of CR Foundation, Dr. K Narayana, on Thursday, appreciated the services being rendered by government Hospitals. Narayana praised the healthcare workers at TIMS, Gachibowli, Gandhi Hospital and Nature Cure Hospital and the King Koti Hospital for treating Covid affected patients including the elderly.

“I express my gratitude to the staff and administration of the Medical and Health Department and to the Health Minister Eatala Rajender for helping the elderly and other staff of the Home for the Aged,” Dr. K Narayana said.

