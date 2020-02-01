Govt HS Raj Bhavan, Obul Reddy School triumph

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: Government High School, Raj Bhavan and Obul Reddy Public School emerged champions in the under-16 boys and girls categories of the first Hyderabad Throwball School League which concluded at Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad on Saturday.

In the under-19 categories, Government School Nallavelly boys and Villa Marie College girls bagged the top honours.

Results: All finals: Boys U-16: Government High School, Raj Bhavan bt Sangamithra School 15-8, 15-9; U-19: Government School, Nallavelly bt Pallavi Model School, Alwal 15-11, 15-10.

Girls: U-16: Obul Reddy Public School bt Oakridge International School 15-11, 15-9; U-19: Villa Marie College bt International Educational Society, Shaikpet 15-12, 15-10; Emerging Team award: Pearson School, Kompally.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.