Govt ignoring drought, farmers: Shabbir Ali

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Congress party on Tuesday slammed State Government for ignoring the difficulties being faced by famers.

Senior party leader and former Minister Md Ali Shabbir alleged that 450 mandals in the State were gripped by drought. “The State government is blatantly ignoring this problem,” he said.

The Chief Minister seems focused only on municipal elections and there was no indication so far of any review meeting on the seasonal conditions in the State, he said.

Shabbir Ali urged the government to hold Assembly session for at least a week and include a discussion on drought conditions in Telangana, along with health and education policies. “All that this government is obsessed about is Kaleshwaram irrigation project. It has been silent on our demand for a white paper on State finances,” he said.

He said the government ‘occupied’ the minorities gurukul school in Kamareddy and converted the building into the office of District Collector. “The students are practically living on the streets as a result,” Shabbir Ali alleged.

