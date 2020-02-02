‘Govt intends to remove all I-T exemptions in long run’

By | Published: 12:37 am

After slashing income tax rates for individuals on condition that they give up exemptions and deductions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said I-T cuts follow a reduction in corporate tax rates in September last year and in the same manner, with or without exemptions.

Simplifying rates

We are looking for simplifying rates and reduced rates. Eventually, we want to bring the rates down. So many exemptions are difficult for the administrators… We wanted to achieve two goals — simplify and reduce income tax. Gradually in the long run, we will be removing all exemptions.

Lower I-T rates option

We wanted to place money in the hands of the people, particularly the middle class and lower-middle classes. We also wanted to simplify income tax process and increase compliance. I agree that my Budget speech was lengthy but in the speech, I had focused on and spoken about the schemes for employment for the youth, as well as benefits to them.

Recourse to ‘Escape’ clause

Due to the weak revenue generation, and poor private capital formation, the government had to take recourse to the ‘escape’ clause in the FRBM Act. We had announced 3.3% fiscal deficit in July. On one hand, revenue generation could not be pressed further and on the other, there was a very clear demand on public spending, and it was clear that we have to go for spending as we had to ensure that no pending amounts are lying. So it was obvious that without violating the FRBM Act, we had to press for the ‘escape’ clause and, therefore, the fiscal deficit is 3.8% this year.

Gain from AGR dues elusive

I don’t think I am looking at it purely from what the government will collect. This particular development in the telecom sector is something which all of us have watched, going through the proceedings of the court… it would not be right for me to just comment and say we are looking at this number or that. It is a fairly complex issue. The industry and affected parties are also in touch with the government. We are engaging with them, the department is engaging with them. We will be addressing this in a more comprehensive manner.

Hope on higher GST

Today, if we look at revenue generation, in the last three months itself, the GST collection has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore and as time runs, the reduction in corporate tax and benefits derived by the Indian companies will all come together in the coming months. So improvement in GST collection and the benefits of corporate tax cuts and companies availing exemptions to get the reduction… I guess revenue generation improvement which will help fiscal deficit of 3.8% this year to come down to 3.5% in the next fiscal.

Amendments to companies law

There has been a debate about building into statutes, criminal liability for acts that are civil in nature. Hence, for Companies Act, certain amendments are proposed to be made that will correct this. Similarly, other laws would also be examined, where such provisions exist and attempts would be made to correct them.

On opposition’s reaction

I agree the Budget presentation was long, but it was absolutely youth-focused and each and every scheme we introduced will benefit the youth.

Cut in rural Budget

MGNREGA is a demand-driven scheme and it will be increased or adjusted according to the demand and, hence, a cut in the rural Budget

Tax charter

Tax charter is our commitment to honour the taxpayers and enshrine the rights of taxpayers. The government’s intent is to not harass taxpayers but to see them as wealth creators.

Changes in I-T Tax Act to define an NRI

Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Revenue Secretary

We’ve made changes in the Income Tax Act where if an Indian citizen stays out of country for more than 182 days, he becomes a non-resident. So we’ve made some changes, now in order to become non-resident, he has to stay out of the country for 240 days. But if any Indian citizen is not a resident of any country in the world, he will be deemed to be a resident of India and the government will tax his income. They may be staying in different countries for a certain number of days. So if any Indian citizen is not a resident of any country in the world, he’ll be deemed to be a resident of India and his worldwide income will be taxed.

Big ticket stake sale soon



T K Pande, Disinvestment Secretary

Big ticket stake sale will happen in the next few months where the EoI of BPCL will be issued shortly while the government has raised Rs 21,000 crore from Central Public Sector Enterprises Exchange Traded Fund (CPSE ETF). We are confident of meeting the Rs 2.10 lakh crore target from sell-offs.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Proceeds from the sell-off initiated this year are big ones and would come next fiscal.

Rajiv Kumar, Finance Secretary

The Rs 90,000-crore for financial sector disinvestment will come from LIC and IDBI Bank. The valuation will be decided at the time of listing

