Govt is committed for welfare of agrarian community: Indrakaran

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that the TRS-led government was committed for the welfare of agrarian community. He formally inaugurated a cotton procurement centre at a ginning mill here on Monday. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Koripelli Vijaya Laxmi. The centre was set up by Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy stated that the government was implementing a slew of schemes meant for the welfare of farming sector. He cited Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima schemes and creation of stabilisation fund meant for ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for the crops produced by farmers. He added that round the clock quality power was being supplied to agriculture community.

The Minister opined that irrigation projects of the district such as Swarna, Kaddam Narayana Reddy and Sadarmat were brimming with the bountiful rains in their upper catchment areas bringing cheers to farmers who were planning to sow seeds for the second crop in this season. He informed that the new cotton procurement centre was created in Nirmal in addition to the existing 23 centres.

Indrakaran Reddy, who represents Nirmal Assembly constituency, inspected the centre and its facilities. He advised the farmers to take certain precautions to register high yields of cotton crop. He stated that the cotton farmers in the country were being offered the best price when compared to their counterparts belonging foreign nations.

Kumram Bheem statue unveiled

Meanwhile, the Minister unveiled statue of tribal hero Kumram Bheem before laying foundation stone for building of tribal organisation and CCTV surveillance system at Yellareddypet village in Nirmal Rural mandal. He recalled contributions of Bheem for the uplift of Adivasis community. He assured that 30 double-bed room houses would be granted to the locals soon.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao, FACS chairman K Venkatram Reddy, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Dharmaji, Marketing Assistant Director Srinivas and TRS leaders Satyanarayana Goud, Mallikharjun Reddy and many others were present.

