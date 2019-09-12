Govt keen on protecting health of children: Nalgonda ZP Chairman

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Nalgonda: Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy on Thursday said the State government had given top priority to the health of the people and was ensuring supply of vaccines to children to build a healthy society.

The ZP chairman and District Collector Gaurav Uppal launched the administration of Rotavirus vaccines to children in the district government hospital.

Narender Reddy said that in addition to nine other vaccinces, Rotavirus vaccine would be administered to children at government hospital free of cost. The government decided to launch Rotavirus vaccine supply for the benefit of poor people, who can’t afford the costly vaccine, he added. The vaccine protects the children from Rotavirus infections, which causes severe diarrhea. He pointed out that several children aged less than two years were losing lives due to the disease.

He exuded confidence that the availability of Rotavirus vaccine at government hospital would put an end to such deaths in the State.

Gaurav Uppal said that three doses of Rotavirus vaccine would be administered to children within span of one month. Reminding that the costly Rotavirus vaccine was earlier available to the people only at private hospital, he informed that the vaccine would be available to people at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) from October 21.

Joint Collector Chandrasekhar Reddy, District Revenue Officer Ravindranath, District Medical and Health Officer Kondal Rao, District Immunization Officer Venugopal Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter