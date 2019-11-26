Govt maternity hospitals continue to outperform across Telangana

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Government maternity hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana State have continued to outperform private healthcare establishments by taking up more number of deliveries, according to the Health Management Information System (HMIS) data of National Health Mission (NHM) under Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

For 2019-2020, till November, government maternity hospitals in the State conducted 1,53,250 deliveries while the number of deliveries taken-up at private maternity hospitals was 1,48,376. The percentage of institutional deliveries (includes both private and public institutions) is a whopping 99.9 per cent for this year.

The total number of pregnant women who have registered for Antenatal Check (ANC) this year till November in both private and public healthcare institutions is 4,37,932. In a clear indication of improving awareness on the importance of meeting a specialist doctor, 95 per cent of pregnant women have completed at least 4 ANC check-ups during the course of pregnancy.

C-sections remain a challange

The number of Caesarean section (C-sections), however, remains a concern for health authorities and a challenge to public health in the State. According to the report, 43 per cent of deliveries in government hospitals and 51 per cent of deliveries at Private hospitals, conducted between this April and November, were caesarean sections.

Women sterilisation high

When it comes to family planning, the womenfolk in the family continue to undergo maximum sterilisation procedures. According to the data available, 94 per cent of women in the family undergo family planning procedures i.e. tubectomy compared to vasectomy among males.

43% women suffer anaemia

The prevalence of anaemia also remains pretty high among pregnant women in Telangana. Close to 43 per cent of women who visit both public and private healthcare institutions in the State are anaemic, i.e. haemoglobin levels of less than 7 grams per decilitre in blood.

Home deliveries

Families in the State appear to have realised the futility in opting or following the practice of home deliveries, which was the case earlier. The number of home deliveries this year till November in the State was 307 while last year it was 516. Almost all the home deliveries, however, were assisted, which means the pregnant women has delivered the infant in the presence of a doctor, nurse, ANM or a Dai.

