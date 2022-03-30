Govt Medical College Siddipet receives District Green Champion Certificate

Hyderabad: In yet another recognition for Telangana on measures taken to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Government Medical College, Siddipet, has received District Green Champion Certificate from Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MCNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India, for academic year 2021-22 for adopting best practices for sustainable development.

“The institution successfully elevated the Swachchta Action Plan, adopted and implemented best practices in the areas of sanitation, hygiene, waste management, water management, energy management and greenery management,” the District Green Champion Certificate which was issued by MCNCRE, said.

The Health Minister, T Harish Rao took to social media platform Twitter and congratulated health department for the certification. “The efforts of Telangana government led by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and people of Telangana are being echoed and acknowledged nationally. Government medical college Siddipet receives the District Green Championship Certificate adopting best practices for sustainable development,” he tweeted.

