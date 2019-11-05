Govt not against RTC staff: Errabelli

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday asserted that the State government was not against TSRTC employees or workers, but had decided to take a strong stand against the trade unions which were compelling RTC staff to participate in the strike. He stated that the government would respond on the fate of TSRTC.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rao said TSRTC was in severe losses and cannot be saved from the crisis. He felt that opening of 50 per cent routes to private operators, might resolve the problem.

However, the Minister ruled out any impact of the RTC strike on the upcoming municipal elections. He declared that except for a couple of places, TRS would win majority of the municipal bodies in the State. He reiterated that TRS would win the elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and even register a clean sweep by winning all nine municipal bodies in the erstwhile Warangal district.

