Govt offices open in full strength across Telangana

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: Normalcy returned to government offices in the State on Wednesday, with majority of them functioning in full strength. While the offices in urban areas continued to function with senior officers working in full strength and the remaining staff attending up to 33 per cent (one-third), those located in rural areas witnessed full attendance.

As per the Centre’s guidelines, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that all State government offices in rural areas – mandal headquarters to the village level – will resume regular operations. The State Cabinet took the decision after observing less COVID-19 cases being registered in green and orange zones which largely comprise rural areas. It was also decided to continue functioning of offices in red zones with limited staff excluding Stamps and Registrations, Road Transport Authority and also essential departments like Health, Police, Sanitation, Electricity and others.

Since the lockdown was imposed in the State, the government offices excluding those providing essential services, have been functioning with skeletal staff. Senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above have been working in full strength, but the remaining staff attended up to 33 per cent as per requirement. While two-thirds staff worked from home, the remaining one-third staff attended the offices.

“Except for some clerical work like clearing pending files, official communications and preparation of reports, we had no functional work including interaction with the visitors due to lockdown over the past six weeks. Though majority staff attended their duty on Wednesday, work is yet to pick up full pace,’ a senior officer in the office of Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration told Telangana Today.

Meanwhile, the full-fledged operations resumed in the sub-registrar offices across the State including red zones where around 400 documents were registered. Though the Stamps and Registration department continued its operations, the sub-regsitrar offices functioned with skeletal staff and registered around 4,818 documents earning Rs 23.21 crore to the State exchequer during April month. About 1,277 documents were registered during May over last five days. Under normal circumstances, the department registers thousands of documents earning a revenue of about Rs 500-600 crore per month.

As per instructions from the State government, the physical distancing norms as well as face masks and sanitisers were made available in all government offices. The officials re-arranged seating in some offices to implement physical distance between the employees. They said that the staff were instructed to clean the offices for every a few hours depending on public rush at the office.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .