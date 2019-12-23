Govt officials distribute Christmas gifts in Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Nizamabad: Government Whip Gampa Govardhan distributed gifts to the people of Christian community at Kamareddy on Monday.

Kamareddy district administration distributed Christmas gifts to people at KVS Garden, Kamareddy. District Collector N Satyanarayana, special officer Venkatesh Dhotre, and Assistant Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Goverdhan said Jesus Christ preached mercy and kindness, and each and every person should follow the preachings of Jesus Christ. He said government had been extending gifts so that all people from the community could celebrate Christmas happily.

