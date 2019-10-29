Govt plants 177 cr saplings across Telangana

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The State government planted about 177 crore saplings across the State including forests under Haritha Haram programme during five phases. Now, the government will focus on increasing afforestation in the districts of Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpeta, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir as part of its efforts to promote greenery in the State.

The Cabinet sub-committee on forests comprising Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, held its first meeting at Secretariat in BRKR Bhavan here on Monday. The sub-committee took stock of existing forests in the State as well as efforts of the government to increase green cover.

Special Chief Secretary for Forests Rajeshwar Tiwari explained to the Cabinet sub-committee on various measures taken by the State government to conserve forests, protect saplings planted under Haritha Haram programme, and also curb illegal felling of trees in forests. He informed that besides digging huge trenches along the forest borders, efforts were being made to revive forests by planting new saplings along the peripheral areas.

Accordingly, the Cabinet sub-committee directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on saplings planted under Haritha Haram programme and their survival rate, besides efforts made to ensure survival of at least 85 per cent saplings. They said due to the 30-day action plan being implemented in villages as well as the new Panchayat Raj Act, people especially elected representatives and officials were mandated to protect and increase greenary in the State. They appreciated the forest department officials on the avenue plantation as well as development of urban forests which were received good response from people.

Further, the Cabinet sub-committee said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will soon resolve disputes pertaining to forests lands, and wanted the officials to initiate efforts towards environmental protection, eco conservation, stabilisation of forests and development of fruit-bearing trees in forests. In tune with the Chief Minister’s call of ‘Jungle Bachao, Jungle Badao’, the Ministers wanted the forest department personnel to work in coordination with the police and revenue authorities to protect forests from illegal occupants and smugglers.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy advised the officials to avail CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) funds to restore and increase forest area in the State. He also wanted them to improve drinking water facilities in forests areas to reduce man-animal conflicts.

Special Chief Secretary for Energy Ajay Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha, PCCF (wildlife) Muneendra, and other officials from Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, participated in the meeting.

