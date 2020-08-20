Govt policies sparked reverse migration in Telangana: Harish

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the efforts of Telangana government to make the farming profitable sparked a reverse migration to villages from towns of Telangana during the past three years. With the schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigatin Scheme (KLIS) and completion of several other irrigation projects, Rao has observed that the farming has become lucrative profession now, which is attracting people back to villages in Telangana. While the past governments had just used Rythe Raju (farmer is king) as a mere slogan, the Finance Minister has said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led government made the slogan a reality by making the farmer a king with various initiatives.

Addressing the farmers after distributing the Pattadhar passbooks to 195 farmers from Narayanraopet and Siddipet rural mandals at Vipanchi Kala Nilyam in Siddipet town on Thursday, Rao has said that they would further extend the support to the farming community in the State to change the face of rural Telangana forever. In view of increasing agriculture output, the Minister has said that they have decided to set up food processing units across the State to create better demand for farmer’s produces. With the KLIS, he has said that the paddy cultivation in Siddipet district has increased from 1.20 lakh acres during last Vanakalam to 2.30 lakh acres this year.

Saying that the Siddipet district has witnessed the best rainfall in a 20 years time, Rao has said that over 2,700 water bodies were overflowing due to copious rains during the past week.

Elaborating the impact of Mission Kakatiya, Rao has said that it had helped them to prevent the bund breaching besides improving the storage capacity of the lakes.

Earlier, Rao has distributed Pattadhar passbooks, kalaynalakshmi cheques at Doulthabad. MP, Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

