Govt sanctions Rs 1 cr for Dandari fete in Asifabad

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi said that the government sanctioned Rs 1 crore for organising Dandari-Gussadi festival on a grand note in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. She expressed gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for granting the funds. She along with MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar met Minister A Indrarakaran Reddy and thanked the latter, in Nirmal on Thursday.

Laxmi said that the funds would help Adivasis to celebrate the cultural affair on colorful note and no government in the past earmarked budget for conducting the festival. She added that funds were being sanctioned to several tribal festivals ever since Telangana was formed. She was accompanied by Nirmal ZP Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi and TRS party’s leader M Saraswathi.

