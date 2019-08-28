Govt scared to construct Tummidihatti barrage: Ponnam

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the State government explain why it was not constructing a barrage at Tummidihatti on Pranahita river after entering into an agreement for the same with Maharashtra.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar, who placed this demand at a press meet, also criticised TRS leaders for calling the visit of Congress leaders to Tummidihatti as a ‘pleasure trip’.

“Instead of having any patience to hear what we have to say, TRS leaders and its working president KT Rama Rao are attempting to dismiss the case we are making for Tummidihatti barrage as they are afraid that this will expose the needlessness of the Kaleshwaram project,” he said. Water from Tummidihatti barrage can be taken straight to the Sripada Yellampalli reservoir through gravity, which is a better option than spending crores on lifting water into the Godavari to fill up this reservoir, he said.

Declaring that his party was ready for a public debate on the subject and would prove the government wrong, Prabhakar said, “Kaleshwaram project is nothing but a tourist attraction.”

