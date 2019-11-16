Govt schemes made Telangana farmers confident: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the Telangana government succeeded in making farmers take up cultivation with confidence by providing them with investment support, fertilizers and seed on time.

Distributing the cheques of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak to beneficiaries at Nagaram here, Jagadish said Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, changed the lives of the farmers and their families. Neither did farmers expect such schemes from the State government nor did they demand for them. The Chief Minister, who was familiar with their problems, designed Rythu Bandhu which was being implemented only in Telangana, he said.

Jagadish said farmers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana were protesting for decades, demanding relief from debts and support to the agriculture sector. Political parties in these States made several pre-poll promises to them, but forgot about it after coming to power, he said.

Reminding that the TRS government fulfilled its pre-poll promise of crop loan waiver, Reddy said the Chief Minister came out with several schemes with the sole aim of helping farmers so that they should not take loans to meet the expenditure of the cultivation. Investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu and supply of fertilizers and seed to farmers at the beginning of the crop season were a few of the initiatives of the State government, Jagadish said. The Chief Minister had a strong feeling that welfare of farmers was a major responsibility of the government, he said.

Stating that irrigation was key for agriculture, he said the Chief Minister was also working to utilise the potential of the Krishna and Godavari rivers whose waters was going waste into ocean. Chandrashekhar Rao himself designed irrigation projects for this and created history by spending Rs 80,000 crore on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in the last four years, Jagadish said. He said the State government also fulfilled its promise to bring Godavari water to Suryapet district through the SRSP canal by October and provide irrigation to farmers.

Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore and Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy attended the programme.

