Govt school children screened for anaemia in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:52 am

Karimnagar: BN Rao Health Foundation conducted free anaemia screening camp at Dhangariwada Government High School in Karimangar town on Tuesday morning.

All students of the school were screened for anaemia and free iron syrups along with nutritional supplements were distributed to about 26 students who were found to be anaemic.

Inaugurating the camp, MLC Santosh praised BN Rao health foundation and its founder Dr BN Rao, for conducting free anaemia testing camps in government schools and providing nutritional supplements.

So far, the foundation has screened 15,000 students of over 46 schools across the district.

Dr BN Rao said anaemia affected mental and physical growth of children as well as academics of students. Hence, the programme was taken up to prevent and eradicate anaemia among government schoolchildren.

Dr Jansi explained about causes and symptoms of anaemia. Dr Venkat Reddy, Dr Shailaja and Dr Raghuraman appreciated the foundation for its noble cause.