Govt school girls bring laurels to Peddapalli

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: What started as an attempt to equip girls with self-defence techniques in the form of karate later resulted in winning many medals. By boosting their self-confidence and mental strength through the martial art, the girl students of the State-run institutions in Peddapalli are bringing laurels to the district.

Under the directions of Peddapalli Collector A Devasena, government schools and junior colleges in the district had started karate training camps supervised by professional trainers.

According to a press release, all the 121 government schools, including residential schools and KGBVs, and 14 junior colleges are now training 16,338 girl students in the district.

The students have won about 20 medals in different categories in various State-level and national-level karate competitions.

The programme was started to teach self-defence techniques to girls in light of increasing crime against women.

Also, Devasena, who was earlier Jangaon Collector, had won State government’s Excellence Award for ‘Sangahitha Bala’ programme where around 15,000 girl students in the age group of 11-16 years were taught martial arts.