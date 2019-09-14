Govt schoolkids to get fine-polished rice in Telangana

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is bearing the additional cost of supplying fine-polished rice to government schools under the Mid-Day Meal programmes, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

She said the Centre was bearing 60 per cent of the cost, while the State’s share was 40 per cent for implementing the scheme. “But, the State government decided to spend additional funds to provide fine-polished rice to children. The total expenditure for implementing the programme is Rs 326 crore in the State,” she said.

The Mid-Day Meal programme is being implemented by the State government jointly with the Central government. While 100 g rice was being supplied to every student of classes I to V, high school students will get 150 g of rice each. About 54,232 cook-cum-helpers were engaged in the State under the scheme, for an honorarium of Rs 1,000 each.

MLCs T Jeevan Reddy and A Narsi Reddy said the quality of food being supplied under the scheme was not good. They emphasised the need to improve food quality by enhancing allocations for the scheme and providing an additional egg to high school students. They also wanted the government to supply LPG connection and construct more kitchen sheds.

