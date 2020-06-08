Govt schools in AP look at a new beginning post Covid-19

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: When government schools across Andhra Pradesh reopen after the Covid pandemic, a new chapter awaits them. From the days when lack of infrastructure, dwindling standards and apathy from the powers that be resulted in parents opting for private schools, the strength in government schools dipping and schools being shut for lack of patronage, things are poised for a major change.

The signs were seen last year itself, with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s move to include school education in his ‘Navaratnalu’ programme, yielding positive results and reverse migration starting. Over 2.5 lakh students returned to government schools and the number is expected to grow in the ensuing academic year, according to officials.

“The State government is determined to introduce English medium in all schools after the legal hurdles are cleared. Besides, the State government has chalked out a progressive plan of Rs.10,000 crore to change the very notion about government schools under the ‘Nadu Nedu’ programme,” they said.

For the current financial year, the State government has allocated Rs.3,832 crore and released Rs.3,333 crore for the programme. Under this programme, over 15,000 of the 44,512 government schools in Andhra Pradesh will get a facelift. The school buildings will be painted and new classrooms will be constructed. Toilets with running water facility, electricity, lights, fans, drinking water, benches for students, furniture, nutritious mid-day meals to over 39 lakh students etc., will be part of the programme. The remaining 30,000 schools will be covered in the next two to three years, officials said.

The State government has also released another Rs.650 crore for providing cloth for three pairs of uniform, text books, notebooks, shoe, two pairs of socks, school bag and belt for 39.7 lakh students including 20.38 lakh girls. In fact, all the students were asked to visit schools on Monday to give their shoe measurements. This is the first of its kind initiative covering students from Class I to X under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

School-level monitoring committees are also being formed to ensure smooth implementation of the schemes, officials added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .