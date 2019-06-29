Govt, SEC gear up for civic polls in Telangana

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: This monsoon, things are getting hotter as the elections for municipal corporations and municipalities are likely to be conducted before the end of August. Already, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) commenced efforts to publish voter list and the State government is finalising reservations.

There are 142 urban local bodies, including six municipal corporations, in the State. Of this, the term of nearly 53 municipalities and three municipal corporations of Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Ramagundam will end on July 2. Accordingly, special officers are also being appointed by the government to look after the administration and ensure smooth conduct of the elections. Further, elections are also pending for about 69 newly created or upgraded municipalities.

On its part, the TSEC will be publishing draft voter list within a week to receive objections and additions in the enrolments. The final list is expected to be released by July 19, including the list of SC, ST, BC and women voters. Accordingly, the reservation of municipal wards will be done as per the government’s directions, and an election notification will be issued.

“The State government completed the delimitation of wards in 138 ULBs on Friday, which was communicated to the TSEC, which has already commenced the process for finalising the voter list. If all goes well, we might be able to complete the entire election process before the end of August,” said a TSEC official.

In tune with the TSEC and the State government, the political parties are also gearing up for the elections. A few have already launched their homework to finalise prospective candidates. While the ruling TRS is looking to continue its winning streak, others, especially BJP, are striving hard to make their presence felt in the elections.

During the TRS State Executive Committee meeting recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao already hinted at the possibility of holding the municipal elections by July- end. However, the officials stated that it might take a little longer as both the voter list and the reservation of municipal wards were yet to be finalised.

The Telangana High Court had directed the State government and the TSEC to complete the election process within four months. Accordingly, the State government on Friday issued an ordinance to amend the Telangana Municipal Laws Act and published the list of increased wards in 138 municipalities, including five municipal corporations. The number of wards increased from 2,631 wards to 3,385 wards in all 138 ULBs.

