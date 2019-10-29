Govt set to run Neera stalls across Telangana

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The State government is all set to operate Neera stalls across Telangana, with first among them being opened at Tank Bund in Hyderabad shortly. Licences will be issued to eligible members of Gouda/Eediga community to tap and sell Neera at these stalls which will also serve Telangana delicacies.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud unveiled the new Neera policy of the State government here on Monday. Orders were also released to make necessary amendments to the Telangana Excise (Regulation of Drawal and Sales of Neera) Rules 1969, accordingly.

As per the amendments, separate licences will be issued for Neera sales for a period of 10 years and cannot be converted to licences for sale of toddy. Further, Neera also will be sold to industries set up by the Telangana Khadi Village Industries Board for usage as a raw material to prepare non-alcoholic beverages and by-products. The drink will be sold as a soft drink in retail by license holders through Neera parlours.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Goud said the previous governments did not fulfill their promises to sanction permission for sale of Neera by toddy tappers and members of Gouda community. But the Chandrashekhar Rao government was fulfilling its promises in a phased manner, he stated and assured that Neera production and supply will begin in all districts in a phased manner.

“Neera has many medicinal values and can be consumed by all as it is a non-alcoholic drink. It has been proved by many researches that Neera is beneficial even for those who are suffering with ailments like diabetes. We, the members of Gouda community, will remain thankful to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for permitting sale of Neera across the State including Hyderabad city. All efforts will be made to promote it,” he added.

The Minister said while several countries like Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Srilanka were selling Neera, US also permitted its sales recently for its medicinal values. He stated that Telangana will be the third State to allow sale of Neera in retail, after Kerala and Maharashtra in the country. He was confident that the State government’s decision will help create employment for many members of Gouda community.

MLC Gangadhar Goud, MLAs KP Vivekand, Mahipal Reddy, Telangana State Finance Commission chairman Rajesham Goud, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others were also present.

