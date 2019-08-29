Govt sets up air ticket counters in Srinagar to facilitate booking

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Srinagar: The government set up air ticket counters at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here to facilitate bookings following inconvenience caused due to internet and communication restrictions.

“We received directions from the government to open a counter for air ticket facility here in collaboration with the airport authorities. People had to go through airport security just to book tickets,” Tourism Director Nisar Ahmed told ANI on Thursday.

“People were facing a lot of problems, so we set up this counter. We called the airport authorities and airlines here and they identified their counters. Meanwhile, we have also talked to the travel and trade agents to facilitate further convenience to the people,” Ahmed said.

The ticket counter is located at the city centre, a place considered convenient to reach from any part of the city.

“This is a very good step by the government. It is making the ticket booking process convenient for us. Otherwise, we would have had to go to the airport just to book a ticket,” said a local who had gone to the centre to book a ticket.