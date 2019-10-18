Govt should hold talks with TSRTC: CPI

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Nalgonda: CPI (M) State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram on Friday said the State government should hold talks with the unions of TSRTC employees to find a solution to their strike.

Speaking to the media here, Veerabhadram said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was being ‘adamant’ on the strike of TSRTC employees, which entered the 14th day. “There is no change in the attitude of the Chief Minister even after suggestion from the High Court to hold discussions with the RTC employees to find a solution to the issue. Moreover, the statements of the Chief Minister are provocative. The strike is not just an issue concerning RTC employees, but something that affects four crore people of the State,” he said.

When asked about the State government maintaining that the RTC employees would lose their rights under labour laws if RTC was merged with the government, he said that when such issues arose in Kerala earlier, the Communist government then resolved it by holding talks with the employees. “It did not merge its public transport system with the government, but provided facilities including salaries to the employees of the corporation on par with government employees besides extending financial assistance and incentives to the corporation,” he said, adding that the TRS government should first invite the RTC employees for talks to find a solution.

The communist leader also called on the people to cooperate and make the State-wide bandh on Saturday a success.

CPI leader Dr Sudhakar said the strike by RTC employees was not an agitation for hike of salaries. “It is a fight for the protection of resources of Telangana State,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister, who promised to restore the past glory to TSRTC, was now trying to privatise the corporation. The properties of TSRTC – Tyres Re-trading Centre at Warangal, old bus stand at Hyderabad and 54 petrol bunks – have been handed over to private persons by the State government, he alleged.

IFTU state general secretary K Suryam alleged that the State government was trying to hand over Rs 50,000 crore worth TSRTC to private sector.

