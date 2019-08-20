Govt should set up agriculture council on lines of GST Council: FSII

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Even though agriculture is a State subject, there are many issues including imports and exports that are handled by the Centre. This results in confusion among industry stakeholders. Creation of an agency like the GST Council to deal with agriculture will help in addressing the issues better. Such an agency will lay out clear role of the State and the Centre. Even as the Government is working to increase the incomes of farmers, there is a need for creating a new agricultural policy, said Ram Kaundinya, Director General, Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII), a lobby body of seed companies.

Currently, there is no well-articulated plan that is accepted by all political parties and all States, he said. The FSII has already made a representation on these lines to the High powered committee of Chief Minister for transformation of Indian agriculture’.

The seed industry faces several issues, which if resolved will benefit the farmers and agriculture, he said. With land holdings getting smaller, there is a need for increasing the productivity through use of technology. “There is no development on the GM front since last decade. Brinjal and mustard have reached the final stages but have hit the regulatory hurdle. Regulation of the sector is necessary but the protocols to be followed have to be unambiguous,” he said.

While direct benefit to farmers lessens the financial burden, it is not a solution in the long run to increase the productivity. “The benefits should be linked to milestones achieved. For instance, farmers using lower quantity of water may be given incentives. Similarly, there could be incentives for lower use of chemicals. There could be multiple such incentives,” he said. On the flip side, ascertaining or certifying the milestones achieved by the farmers to give incentives can be an arduous task requiring well-oiled operations from the government machinery. This could also lead to biases and discretionary decisions. However, they can be addressed as they unfold, he said.

The farmers more than the direct benefit need access to new markets, technologies and products. “The incentives should scale-neutral, which will ensure that small farmers are not put at a disadvantageous position,” said Kaundinya.

Cotton has benefitted the success of GM technology. India now occupies fifth position after USA, Braxil, Argentina and Canada in terms of GM crop acreage. India has become the largest cotton producer and exporter, generation about Rs 20,000 crore worth exports every year, he said adding that textile industry benefited with the increase in cotton production by tripling its size since the introduction of Bt cotton. Overall 70 lakh cotton farmers got the benefit of more than $ 22 billion. However, this is not resulted in the use of this technology in other crops due to lack of policy support.

“Government should declare its GM strategy and intentions and declare priority crops and traits where it would support the use of GM technology and will fast tract the regulatory process,” he said.

