Govt speeds up work on distribution canals of Ranganayak Sagar

Hyderabad: With the successful wet run of two pumps at the Ranganayaka Sagar surge pool, the State government is now keen on completing the network of canals to take Kaleshwaram water up to villages that were hitherto dependent on borewells to irrigate their crops.

Signaling the shifting from borewell to canal irrigation, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday directed the District Collector, Revenue and Irrigation officials to take up land acquisition on a war-footing.

Abundant water in Mallana Sagar

Harish Rao said there will be abundant water supply to Kondapak, Siddipet Urban and Siddipet Rural mandals from Sri Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar through main canal (R1). He wanted that the necessary distribution channel network to take the water to Bandarupalli, Tadkapalli, Ponnala, Marpadaga, Duddeda, Bakri Chepyal, Nancharupalli, Irkod, Ramancha, Chandalapur villages to be completed at the earliest.

He directed the officers to expedite the acquisition process to complete irrigation channels to Appanapalli, Peddgundavelli, Hasan Mirapur, Chellapur, Rajakkapet, Timmapur, Dumpalapalli, Dubbak, Chikode, Potaram and Gambhirpur villages. The Minister also directed the Tahasildars to maintain chart boards in their offices displaying details of canal network on canals and the land to be acquired in every village.

“Water from Kaleshwaram has reached Siddipet district, creating history. Now we must concentrate on taking the water to the farmers’ lands. Coordinated efforts by peoples’ representatives and officers of various departments is the need of the hour,” he said, speaking at a review meeting held at the Integrated Collectorate Complex at Siddipet.

Ranganayak Sagar

The Minister reviewed the progress of right and left distribution canal network under Ranganayak Sagar with District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, Additional Collectors Padmakar, Mujambil Khan, Siddipet Irrigation SE Anand, Tahasildars and people’s representatives. He called for concerted efforts to complete land acquisition for the two main canals, distribution canals and channels, in villages where the acquisition process was still pending.

He said that during a recent meeting, he had observed that the process was pending in Machapur, Chinnakodur, Ibrahimnagar in Chinnakodur Mandal, Ghanpur, Ankshapur, Gatlamalyal, Akkenappli, Khanapur , and Mysampalli, in Nangunur mandal, Danampalli under Cheryala mandal, Kamalayapalli in Maddur mandal, Baswapur in Koheda mandals. He discussed the works undertaken in these villages so far and the works that have to be completed on a war-footing.

Seeking active participation from all local leaders, Harish Rao said this was a once in a life time chance and they all must chip in to complete the distribution network that will actually carry Godavari water to the parched lands of the State.

