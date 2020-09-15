Govt spent Rs 55,638 cr for welfare despite financial crisis: Harish Rao

State government released Rs 7,254 crore under Rythu Bandhu, Rs 1,210 crore towards crop loan waiver for farmers and Rs 1,141 crore for Rythu Bima and another Rs 4,147 crore

Hyderabad: Despite the economic crisis and Covid-19 pandemic, the State government had spent Rs 55,638 crore on the welfare schemes with special focus on farm sector since April 2020.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said farmers are top priority for the State government and hence, were extended all possible support during the coronavirus crisis.

The Minister introduced the Telangana Fiscal Resonsibility and Budgement Management (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Bill 2020, and the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2020 in the Council which passed all the Bills on Tuesday. Earlier, these Bills were passed in the State Assembly on Monday.

Harish Rao said the State government released Rs 7,254 crore under Rythu Bandhu, Rs 1,210 crore towards crop loan waiver for loans upto Rs 25,000 obtained by farmers, Rs 1,141 crore for Rythu Bima and another Rs 4,147 crore towards subsidy for power supplied to agricultural lands. Further, the State government released Rs 4,155 crore to distribute Aasara pensions to about 39 lakh eligible beneficiaries.

Though the State Legislatures cleared the Telangana Fiscal Resonsibility and Budgement Management (Amendment) Bill 2020 making a provision for the State to increase the borrowing limit from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the State government is unlikely to utilise the same. The Finance Minister explained that passing the Bill was a necessary as per the Centre’s directions to increase the borrowings by an additional 2 per cent of the State’s GSDP.

Responding to the Opposition parties, Finance Minister Harish Rao pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao vehemently opposed the Centre’s decision to allow the States to borrow upto 5 per cent of their respective GSDP, only upon fulfilling its mandates including fixing electricity meters to agricultural pump sets and increasing property taxes.

He stated that the State government will not implement the mandates of the Centre to avail loans. “People of the State especially farmers are our priority, but not obtaining loans,” he declared.

On filling vacant posts, the Minister stated that the TRS government filled more than 1.5 lakh vacancies in different departments since the State formation. He said the gram panchayat secretaries and the agriculture extension officers alone account for more than 35,000 jobs.

“Recruitment in government departments is a continuous process. We will fill the vacancines as and when there is a requirement. A decision will be taken shortly on all the proposals for extending the age limit for superannuation of employees in various departments.

