TS govt spent Rs 67,000 cr to develop Hyderabad in six years

Hyderabad: The State government spent a whopping Rs 67,135 crore for infrastructure development in Greater Hyderabad area since the formation of Telangana State. Further, about Rs 78 crore was being released to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) every month from the State. Another Rs 70 crore was being released every month for the remaining Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

Speaking during a short discussion on ‘Civic works and other infrastructure facilities in GHMC, its surrounding areas and also other municipalities’ in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said Hyderabad was emerging as the most sought after destination in the world.

He said Hyderabad plays a key role in the State’s economy and the State government was making all efforts for its development to keep up the momentum. “Special focus is being given to easing traffic congestion through various measures including construction of flyovers and underpasses,” he said.

“In the coming days, we are also planning to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail services further to cater to the needs of citizens in other parts of Greater Hyderabad,” the Minister said. Hyderabad Metro Rail ferried over 4 lakh passengers everyday during pre-COVID era.

The Minister explained that Telangana was the fastest urbanising State in the country with 42.6 per cent of its population living in urban areas. The national average for urban population was only 31.2 percent. He attributed the reasons to several administrative reforms initiated by the State government to meet the ever increasing demands of urbanisation.

Pointing out that around 75 new municipalities and seven new municipal corporations were carved out taking the total number of ULBs in the State to 142, Rama Rao said: “We are strengthening the economy to boost employment generation, developing infrastructure and also implementing law and order strictly. Thus, Hyderabad is now ranked in the top best liveable cities in the world,” he added.

Rama Rao said the State government was giving equal importance to developing infrastructure in all other municipalities as well. He pointed out that the State government turned the lockdown to its advantage and accelerated infrastructure development programmes across all ULBs especially Greater Hyderabad. He said the government was providing tap connections to every household in the ULBs on payment of a nominal fee of just Rs 1.

“We have already established the State Disaster Response Force in Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar which will be extended to the remaining ULBs shortly. We are also receiving fabulous response for Basti Dawakhanas which are providing quality medical care to the urban poor. Their number will be increased from 198 to 350 in GHMC area and will be expanded to other cities in the State as well,” the Minister said. He said several new reforms including new Municipal Act and the TS-bPASS Act were introduced to reduce graft and improve citizen-centric services. He assured that the State government was committed to the welfare of sanitation workers.

Rama Rao also announced that the proposed power generation plant at the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard was ready for commissioning with a power generation capacity of 19.8 MW. Upon inauguration, it will be the largest waste-to-energy plant in South India, with provision to expand its capacity by another 28.2 MW.

He said tenders have been finalised for waste processing in other ULBs in the State and the process will commence soon. Further, the State government is installing Faecal Sludge treatment Plants 71 ULBs where they are under construction in 58 ULBs. He pointed out that the Jetting Machines introduced by GHMC to end manual scavenging won accolades from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Minister said about 150 Annapurna Canteens were providing Rs 5 meal to 35,000 people everyday in GHMC area. The number of Annapurna Canteens was increased to 375 during COVID-19 lockdown where meals were provided for both lunch and dinner. Since their inception, these canteens served 5.58 crore meals. He stated that the much-awaited Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge also was ready for inauguration.

