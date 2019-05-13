Govt teacher arrested in Siddipet for distributing cash

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Siddipet: A government school teacher was caught distributing money to lure voters to vote for an independent candidate at Kadavergu village of Cheriyal Mandal in Siddipet district on Monday, a day ahead of the final phase of ZPTC and MPTC election.

A police team led by trainee IPS officer P Shabarish, who is working as Station House Officer at Cheriyal police station, also seized Rs 1.66 lakh cash from the teacher and pamphlets of the candidate.

Following a tip-off, the police team led by Shabrish reached behind the Government School, Kadavergu, where the teacher, Jalli Nagaraju and independent candidate MPTC Janga Sudharshan were seen distributing cash. When they tried to escape from the place, the police caught hold of them. Sudharashan was also possessing Rs 14,200 and pamphlets with him. They recovered Rs 1.8 lakh cash from the duo.

Shabarish said that they had also filed cases against both of them. He also warned that they would initiate action against anyone, who was found influencing the voters by distributing cash, liquor or other things.

