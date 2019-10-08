Govt teachers evade duties in Telangana

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: Strange it might sound, but more than 100 teachers in the government and local body schools in the State have been evading their duties. The teachers have gone Absent Without Leave (AWOL), some for a year while there are others, who have disappeared for more than five years.

The Directorate of School Education sources have revealed that a total of 106 teachers working in government and local body schools went on leave without authorisation from competent authority.

Of the total, 22 teachers were on AWOL for over five years, 16 teachers for over four years, 14 of them for more than three years and 24 teachers were absent for over two years. Among the districts, Rangareddy and Hyderabad have topped with 15 teachers and nine teachers on AWOL respectively.

The issue came to light when the Directorate sought information from District Educational Officers (DEOs) about teachers’ who were on AWOL.

“Recently, a teacher turned up to the school after being absent for several years. So the Directorate sought information from the DEOs to identify similar instances from schools across the State. This is when, we got to know that 106 teachers are on unauthorised leave from below one year to more than five years,” sources said.

According to government orders, Mandal Educational Officers have been delegated to sanction leave up to four months in respect of teachers working in primary schools. In case of teachers of High School, the head master of the school concerned can grant leave up to four months.

The TS Fundamental Rules and TS Leave Rules state that a government servant shall be deemed to have resigned from the services if he/she is absent without authorisation for a period exceeding one year or remains absent from the duty for a continuous period exceeding five years with or without leave or continues foreign service beyond the period approved by the State government.

“Notices are being served on all the teachers who were evading their duties. Due procedure as per Classification, Control and Appeal (CCA) rules will be followed. On basis of explanation, punishment ranging increment cut to dismissal will be initiated against erring teachers,” sources said.

