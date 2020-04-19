Govt to lay 1,000 km of rural roads in Telangana at Rs 620 crore

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday directed the officials to prepare proposals for construction of 1,427 km of rural roads under Phase-3 of Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). This will be in addition to the Centre’s clearance given for laying about 1,000 km of rural roads at an expenditure of Rs 620 crore under the scheme.

Reviewing the ongoing works, the Minister said about six lakh labourers per day were earning livelihood under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He felt that the beneficiaries number will soon reach 10 lakh work force as the agricultural operations are nearing completion. The officials were instructed to take all precautions at the work site and maintain physical distance between the labourers, apart from providing them with masks, drinking water and other facilities.

The Minister also asked the officials to keep bleaching powder and other sanitation goods available for sanitation workers in gram panchayats, apart from providing masks to them. He wanted them to make optimum use of Rs 307 crore sanctioned by the State government to the department.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other officials were also present.

