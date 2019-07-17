Govt to prepare national data on unorganised sector

By | Published: 4:59 pm

New Delhi: Shrinking of unorganised sector is a “positive” indicator of development and the government will prepare a separate data on unorganised workers in India, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The government has taken several measures towards expansion of the organised sector, he said.

Responding to the supplementaries during the Question Hour, the Minister said, “…Our ministry will prepare a national data on unorganised sector.”

There is no separate published data for unorganised sector as a whole. “However, the shrinking of unorganised sector is a positive indicator of development,” he said in his written reply.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) initiative, there has been a significant improvement in registration of beneficiaries and as many as 1.2 crore employees benefited in the last three years, he said.

The Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act stipulates formulation of suitable welfare schemes for unorganised workers.

Life and disability cover is provided through Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to the unorganised workers depending upon their eligibility.

The health and maternity benefits are addressed through Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Recently, the government launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan to provide monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to the unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years, the minister added.