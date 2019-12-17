Govt to set up mobile fish outlets in 150 GHMC divisions

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: To promote fish sales, the State government has decided to establish mobile fish outlets in 150 divisions under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Necessary guidelines including eligibility criteria will be released shortly in this regard. The mobile fish outlets will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore, funded by both the State and the Central governments.

Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Health Minister Etela Rajender held a review meeting with the officials at his chambers in Masab Tank on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to take up membership drive for Fisheries Cooperative Societies in the State. At present, there are about 3.01 lakh fishermen registered themselves with around 4,354 cooperative societies.

“More fishermen are coming back to take up their traditional occupation after the State government started providing incentives. We have already released 63 crore fishlings across several water bodies in the State this year,” he said.

The Minister said the State government had put an end to monopoly of individuals over tanks and their resources including fish. Efforts were being made to ensure that the Fisheries Department had complete rights over fish resources in all tanks. Further, it was decided to categorise various water bodies tanks based on water availability and release fishlings accordingly.

Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy and Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials attended the meeting.

