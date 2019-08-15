Govt took key decisions within 10 weeks of coming to power: PM

By | Published: 11:55 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions to fulfill the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the nation on 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. Abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, law to ban the practice of instant triple talaq were some of the key decisions taken by his government soon after assuming power for the second term, he said.

“Within two weeks of assuming power, we have dedicated ourselves in fulfilling the aspirations of people on all fronts,” he said. Modi also condoled the death of people in recent floods and assured the affected of all help.