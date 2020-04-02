Govt unveils Aarogya Setu COVID-19 tracker app

By | Published: 9:55 pm

New Delhi: The Indian government has unveiled an app called Aarogya Setu designed to alert users if they have come in close proximity with any COVID-19 positive patient.

The app tracks through a Bluetooth and location-generated social graph.

It calculates the user’s risk of infection based on recency and proximity of COVID-19 patient.

“We understand the nature and sensitivity of the topic and have taken strong measures to ensure that your data is not compromised. Your data will be shared only with the Government of India. The app does not allow your name and number to be disclosed to the public at large at any time,” said the app.

The app is currently available on Google Play Store for download.

Released on Wednesday, the app has already been downloaded over 5,000 times.

To use the app, one needs switch on Bluetooth and location and set location sharing to “always”.

The app’s alerts are accompanied by instructions on how to self-isolate and what to do in case you develop symptoms that may need help and support.

“With Aarogya Setu, you can protect yourself, your family and friends, and help our country in the effort to fight COVID-19,” according to the description of the app.