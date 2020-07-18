Govt Whip Karne Prabhakar lashes out at Congress

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Government Whip Karne Prabhakar lashed out at the Congress leaders for neglecting Telangana region and its heritage in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, but posing as torchbearers of heritage after formation of the new State.

He alleged that the Congress leaders were dishing out silly reasons and causes to obstruct all the State government projects – from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to Osmania General Hospital and now the new integerated State Secretariat complex.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Prabhakar said Congress has become a litigation party filled with leaders who were more interested in obstructing the State government projects rather than taking up the people’s cause.

“Despite the court verdicts in favour of the State government’s decisions in different cases, the Congress leaders did not mend their ways. Rather than making constructive suggestions to the State government to improve services to people who elected them, some Congress leaders are only interested in obstructing the government and resorting to blame game,” he said.

The legislator stated that the old Secretariat complex had no adequate facilities and was constructed in utter violation of safety norms. He pointed out that with the construction of the new integrated Secretariat complex, the State government will be able to save Rs 32 crore per annum in terms of rents paid for different government offices in Hyderabad city.

He advised the Congress leaders against resorting to politics over the Covid-19 pandemic and stop crying foul over the water entering the Osmania General Hospital, to get political mileage.

